Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance is now displaying the Peace Light, a continuous flame from Bethlehem that has traveled across the North American continent.
Each year, a child from Upper Austria fetches the light from the grotto in Bethlehem, where Jesus was born. The light is carried in two blast proof miners lamps on an Austrian Airlines jet from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Vienna, Austria, from where it is distributed at a service of dedication to delegations from across Europe who take it back, with a message of peace, to their own countries.
Austrian Airlines then flies the miners lamps containing the Peace Light from Bethlehem to New York City. From New York, the light travels across the U.S. The Peace Light was brought to HCCS by Pam Hickey, who brought it from Fort Wayne.
The light is available to take home (bring a candle) following Mass Wednesday at 10 a.m., at the school, located at 1745 S. Clinton St.
For more information, call 419-784-2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.