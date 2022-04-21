An incumbent will try to fend off a challenge from a former local school board member in Paulding County's Republican Party primary for one county commissioner seat.
The challenger is Lisa McClure, who is trying to unseat incumbent Mark Holtsberry, first elected commissioner in 2014 and sitting in his second term.
The winner on May 3 will go on to the general election in November where — at the moment at least — he or she would not have an opponent. No Democrat filed for the seat while Independents have until May 2 and write-ins could still register their names by an Aug. 29 filing deadline.
A four-year term beginning in January is at stake.
Both candidates have years of experience in local government and business.
In addition to his two terms as county commissioner, for example, Holtsberry served as a Jackson township trustee from 2000-2014 and he owns his own business, Decks-N-Place.
The executive director of the Paulding County Foundation, McClure served four terms (16 years) on the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education, but did not seek re-election in November. She and her family own and operate McClure Farms, LLC, in Paulding County's Washington Township.
The other two Paulding County commissioners are Roy Klopfenstein and Michael Weible.
Weible is unopposed for the GOP nomination for the remaining two years of an unexpired term, to which he was appointed last fall. Democrats have no candidate for that seat.
Klopfenstein's term isn't up until the end of 2024, but he is a candidate this year for Ohio's 82nd House District. Were he to win the GOP primary and in November, he would have to step down as commissioner.
Profiles of the commissioner candidates on May 3 follow:
Mark Holtsberry
Age: 63
Address: 15804 Ohio 613, Paulding
Education: 1977 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 1990 graduate, International Correspondence School of Trades; 1999 graduate, Defiance College
Family: wife, Lisa; daughter, Chelsea; son, Nathan
Occupation: Paulding County commissioner, owner of Decks-N-Place
Previous political offices: Jackson Township trustee, 2000-2014
Reason for seeking office: I want to continue progress that has been made through our office. Great strides with new programs have enhanced every department within our county. Broadband and new business opportunity has put Paulding County at the top of every list. I want to continue efforts to bring in extra funding for the boards I serve on.
Top goals: 1. Continue everything that our office has done.
2. Continue being a leader on the various boards I serve on.
3. Continue supporting efforts of every department to bring out the best they can do.
Lisa McClure
Age: 60
Address: 2684 Road 151, Grover Hill
Education: graduate, Wayne Trace High School
Family: husband, Terry; son, Ryan; daughters Alison Stoller and Madison Admundsen
Occupation: executive director of the Paulding County Foundation; owner-operator with family of McClure Farms, LLC, in Washington Township
Previous political offices: Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education for 16 years
Reason for seeking office: As your next county commissioner, I want to create a countywide culture that is progressive and impactful. I want to continue to enhance the lives of the people of Paulding County while enhancing Paulding County for future generations.
Top goals: 1. Create a strategic plan by bringing stakeholders together and developing a roadmap to move our county forward in areas of infrastructure for housing, both single and family dwellings, provide broadband throughout the entire county and quality of life initiatives to retain our youth and families.
2. I will be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of our county.
3. I will be transparent and accessible to all residents of Paulding County.
4. I will always hold true to my conservative values.
