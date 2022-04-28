Although International Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on Jan. 27, The United States also observes the Holocaust Remembrance Day that “corresponds to the 27th day of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. It marks the anniversary of the Warsaw (Poland) Ghetto Uprising,” according to an article entitled “Remembrance Day Calendar” by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
The day observes the Jewish experience in the Holocaust when approximately six million men, women and children were killed by the Nazi government of Germany. Millions of others also were killed during the Nazi era as well, and their deaths are commemorated on International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
The Hebrew calendar is different than the Gregorian calendar that is used in the United States and therefor means that each year “Holocaust Remembrance Day” falls differently on the Gregorian calendar. This year the day of remembrance and the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising falls on April 28 (today).
It has been 79 years since the uprising in which the Jewish population of the Warsaw Ghetto in the Polish capital rose up against the Nazi regime in an almost month-long battle from April 19-May 16.
Holocaust Remembrance Day was created in 1980 when “the United States Holocaust Memorial Council was established to lead the nation in commemorating the Holocaust ...,” according to an article entitled “Holocaust Remembrance” by the Department of Defense Education Activity dodea.edu.
Dodea.edu stated that “The 2022 theme ‘Determination, Hope, and Honor’ is a testament to the resiliency of Holocaust survivors, a tribute to their protectors and liberators, and a memorial to the fallen. This year, we pay tribute to former U.S. Army Corporal and Medal of Honor recipient, Tibor ‘Teddy’ Rubin. Born in a small town in Hungary, Tibor and his family were sent to the Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria, when he was 13 years old, because they were Jewish.
“Both of his parents and one of his sisters did not survive the Holocaust. He survived in the camp for 14 months,” Dodea.edu article continued. “On May 5, 1945, Mauthausen was liberated by soldiers from the U.S. 41st Reconnaissance Squadron of the 11th Armored Division. Their compassion for people in the camp made a deep impression on the teenager” dodea.edu continues.
“After immigrating to the United States, Tibor Rubin sought to repay his new nation by enlisting in the U.S. Army. As a Jew and non-citizen serving in the Army during the Korean War, he experienced prejudice and saw that America did not always live up to its ideals. He, nevertheless, kept faith in the promise of the nation and, as a rifleman in the 1st Calvary Division, his heroic actions in combat and selfless acts on behalf of his comrades while a prisoner of war earned Corporal Rubin the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor.”
The Dodea.edu article went on to say “As we remember the innocent Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazi regime, we also recognize the valiant non-Jewish individuals who risked their lives, families, and livelihoods to save people fleeing imprisonment and death. Known as the Righteous Among the Nations, they have a special place of honor and gratitude.”
