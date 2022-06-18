ANTWERP — Fundraising efforts for the Holly Beach Splash Pad planned here have seen local success with $135,000 having been raised so far since efforts began last August.
“It hasn’t even been a year, which is mind blowing that this is all falling together in such a quick period of time,” said Maria Kobee, president of a committee which is raising funds for the project. “We started with the Turtle Trot which was in August of last year, and that was our first fundraising event.”
Other fundraising events Kobee mentioned were Flamingo Flocking in which around a dozen plastic lawn flamingos are flocked on someone’s lawn and the resident can pay for the birds to go roost in another person’s. Kobee also made mention of Pumpkin Fest which also brought in a lot of donations.
The splash pad is being built in honor of Holly Kobee — Maria’s mother-in-law — who passed away two years ago from ovarian cancer.
“She was an educator for a long time, she’d been involved in the school systems in Hicksville, and Antwerp and Edgerton,” said Kobee. “The beach was her place, she absolutely loved the ocean, loved the beach, and then she loved children, just adored children ... . We really wanted to do something in memory of her and also give back to the youth in our community.”
Kobee continued that “she (Holly) was madly in love with Hill Head Island, and down there, there’s Folly Beach so the family found it fitting to name it (the splash pad) Holly Beach.”
“We’re all about the youth in our community,” Kobee explained when asked about when she hoped construction would start.
She said her organization doesn’t want to interfere with Antwerp Schools’ cross country season as that is located in the park where the splash pad will be built.
“... so we’re working around their scheduled for the construction of this ... but we would hope to break ground this fall and then kids can enjoy it in the spring,” Kobee said.
Recently funding sought from the state’s capital budget came through, providing $125,000 for the project which expected to cost about $500,000.
“We are in the home stretch,” said Kobee. “... We have an architect that we’re working with that has drown up some blueprints for us and then they have submitted them to the state and then we’re waiting on approval for that. In the end this project is going to be donated to the Village of Antwerp.”
Kobee also noted that the project has also received labor and material donations as well, with Kauser Trucking Services, Inc. donating gravel for the base of the splash pad and Ben Kauser Excavating, LLC, making an in-kind donation as well.
