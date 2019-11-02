• Putnam County:

Holiday tote basket:

The Continental Branch Library will have a program on how to weave a holiday tote basket from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. There is a $10 fee and individuals need to register by calling 419-596-3727. Participants should bring a lunch and the following supplies: scissors, 12 clip clothes pins, measuring tape, 5-gallon bucket, pencil, towels and a flat-head screwdriver. All other supplies are provided. A sample basket will be displayed at the library. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.

Load comments