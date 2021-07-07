flag photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

This large U.S. flag appears to have been painted on the grass in a vacant hillside lot along Defiance's East River Drive overlooking the Maumee River. The flag is visible to northbound motorists on Clinton Street as they approach the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee. The flag had been completed before Friday's fireworks display at Kingsbury Park.

