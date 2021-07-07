This large U.S. flag appears to have been painted on the grass in a vacant hillside lot along Defiance's East River Drive overlooking the Maumee River. The flag is visible to northbound motorists on Clinton Street as they approach the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee. The flag had been completed before Friday's fireworks display at Kingsbury Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.