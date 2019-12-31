Holiday program
Photo courtesy of Ann’s Bright Beginnings Preschool

The pre-K class at Ann’s Bright Beginnings Preschool in Paulding recently held its Christmas program at the Gardens of Paulding for the residents and the children’s family and friends. They sang several songs and then invited everyone to join them for cookies and punch. Shown performing are, from left: Arabella Niemasz, Henry Clark, Ella Hale and Artoria Brandenburg.

