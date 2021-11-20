Holiday lights going up Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City employees worked on Wednesday to get garland and wreaths hung on light poles. Here are some workers in front of the Premier Bank on Clinton Street. Tim Reynolds/C-N photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City workers worked on Wednesday to get garland and wreaths hung on light poles. Here are some workers in front of the Premier Bank on Clinton Street. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wreath Worker Christmas Botany Lot Premier Bank Pole Going Holiday Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Girl Named Tom delivers haunting rendition of 'Dust in the Wind' Local man sentenced to prison in fentanyl case Condemned Hopkins Street home being removed Christine Flowers - On the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Playoff football: Roth, LC upset Archbold on late FG Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.