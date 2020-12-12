HOLGATE — A Christmas season tradition is continuing in this Henry County village’s main park.
Holiday inflatables are again on display for public enjoyment at Holgate Community Park on North Keyser Street.
Although the village had a park display in past years, village residents Frank and Carol Felter, a former village council member, really ramped things up about 10 years ago with dozens of inflatables.
“It’s something that Carol and I thought the town needed,” Frank told The Crescent-News Friday.
Carol died in early 2017, but Frank has carried on the tradition in the village park, located on the town’s east side between Chicago Avenue and Pittsburgh Street, right beneath the town’s water tower.
Some 163 lighted inflatables of all sizes are on display today, according to Felter, and it is almost certainly the largest such collection in the area. But he said he already has purchased a few more for next year’s display.
“I think the most was 167, so it’s (this year’s display) is pretty close to as many as I’ve had,” explained Felter, who lives directly across from the display on Pittsburgh Street and also adorns his own yard with inflatable characters.
Set-up began in November and was completed over a two-week period before Dec. 1, with assistance from others.
“I had some help from people in the community and the surrounding area,” he said.
The colorful displays range from small to large, and include such figures as snowmen, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, elves, teddy bears, Santa Claus, dogs, a train, reindeer, a merry-go-round, dinosaurs and toy soldiers. Some of the figures are more than 15 feet tall.
The displays fill the park’s main area, which is bounded by Chicago Avenue and Pittsburgh Street on the south and north, and Keyser Street and the park drive on the west and east. But the displays are so numerous they can also be found on the northeast side of the park drive, as well as along the north side of Pittsburgh Street and for a short distance north of the park along Keyser Street.
Vehicles can easily see the displays from Keyser Street, but they also can drive through the park by accessing it from Chicago Avenue or Pittsburgh Street.
Felter said the lighted displays continue in the evening, until about 9:30 p.m.
Visitors can check out the display at no charge, and they have come from all over, including Fort Wayne, Defiance, Toledo and Stryker, according to Felter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.