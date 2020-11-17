The Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial, and Sherwood Branch libraries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The libraries also will be closed Dec. 23-26 for Christmas, as well as on New Year’s Day. The libraries will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m.-noon.
Defiance Public Library System is still offering limited hours of operation in response to COVID. All three libraries are open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Patrons also can read, request, and renew online anytime at defiancelibrary.org.
