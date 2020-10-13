PAULDING — The Holiday Horsepower weekend that occurs annually in Paulding County is quickly approaching. This year, the event will take place Oct. 23-25 at the Paulding County Fairgrounds.
The event is organized to allow individuals who have any type of motorized vehicle to have a place to ride, play and enjoy the Paulding County outdoors. UTV’s, ATV’s, dirt bikes and golf carts are all welcome.
“This weekend long event hosts a lot of county residents, but also attracts a lot of attendees from outside the county,” said economic development director Tim Copsey. “They get to enjoy a whole weekend of our wonderful natural resources. The Flat Rock Creek doesn’t always get the recreational attention it deserves, but during this weekend it is one of the highlighted features as riders drive the miles of designated trails behind the county fairgrounds. The attention and awareness this event brings to our outstanding fairground property, especially during the full fall colors, certainly highlights the annual work of our Paulding County Senior Fair Board. If you include the economic boost it will bring to the county for the weekend, this event is simply a county win.”
The entire weekend, the ATV trails will be open for riders. This year there also will be a designated kids-only course for beginners. There is fair-style food available all weekend and there will be many sponsor groups that will have their riding-related items on display and for sale. The John Paulding Historical Society will be promoting the sale of its raffle tickets on site. The 2015 Sonic LT car, donated by Stykemain Chevrolet, will be on display all weekend.
The camping gates open at noon Oct. 23, but the first scheduled event of the weekend is the grudge racing event taking place on the infield at 6 p.m. This event is for everyone to get out on a real dirt dragstrip and race their friends and foes. Friday night then brings in the first performing band of the weekend. Austin Bowers and friends will be performing in the main building starting at 9 pm.
On Saturday, the gates open at 9 a.m., with trail riding open for visitors throughout the day. The first scheduled event of the day will be the mini-rod tractor pulls that begin at noon. These overpowered lawn mowers will entertain event goers. With 3,000 horsepower in a tractor the size of a large lawn mower, things can get entertaining.
Following that event will be the tug-a-truck scheduled to begin at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday evening will close out with the band One Drink Away, performing at 9 p.m. in the main building playing some great 1980s and 90s hairband covers.
On Sunday, the gates open again at 10 a.m. The trails and tracks will be open until 3 p.m. but at noon guests want to gather on the infield to see this year’s new game event — derby soccer. Two teams will consist of three derby cars per team, and two excavators as goalies. The teams will try to outscore each other using the cars and a six-foot soccer ball.
Individual admission is $10 on Friday and Sunday and $15 on Saturday or you can get a presale weekend pass for $20. Camping with electricity is $100 for the weekend and includes two individual passes and one vehicle pass. Primitive camping is $60 for the weekend and also includes the two individual passes and a vehicle. All “toys” must obtain a $10 toy pass that is good for the entire event.
For more information, contact organizer Dan Bowers at dan@advancedchassisllc.net.
