ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree on its Main Street on Nov. 30. The event includes special music, activities, farm animals, and an evening train ride with St. Nick.
In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., guests can visit select buildings on the 1920s Main Street to mail a letter to Santa, make an ornament, meet some farm animals and enjoy popcorn and hot cocoa in the auto dealership. The event is free for Sauder Village members, and $5 per person or $10 per family.
Sauder Village also is offering holiday lantern tours this year. Reservations are taken for the tours, set for Dec. 6-7. The tours offer guests an interactive look at American Christmas traditions from 1850-1920s.
The holiday trolley will stop at the pioneer settlement area where guests will visit the Witmer-Roth Home to help set the table and learn about historic holiday food recipes being prepared for the Christmas meal. At the Peter Stuckey Home, guests will learn how the home was decorated for the holidays, make a craft, and learn about holiday gift-giving.
The holiday trolley then will visit the Elmira Depot and the District 16 School. The last trolley stop will be at the Grime Homestead, where guests can view 1920s holiday decorations, help decorate a tree and frost cookies in the kitchen. Guests can then walk to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to sing holiday carols.
The lantern tours last approximately 90 minutes and are repeated every half hour from 4-8:30 p.m. Tour dates are Dec. 6-7 and the cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children. Children 5 and under are free, and member discounts are available. Pre-registration is required for this evening program at Sauder Village. Call 800-590-9755 or visit the Sauder Village website to register.
