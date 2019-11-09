• Region

Holiday display:

Four County Career Center students recently designed, fabricated and painted a Christmas tree, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy for the Christmas display to be used as part of the Christmas Cruise Thru held at the Defiance County Fairgrounds, Nov. 23-Dec. 24. Programs included in the production of the Christmas pieces are specialized mechatronics/robotics technologies who used the CNC plasma machine to cut them out, welding fabrication who welded the parts together, auto collision repair who did the base painting and visual art/design who put on the finishing touches.

