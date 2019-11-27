The seventh annual Holiday Choral Festival featuring the choral music of four northwest Ohio high school choirs on Dec. 7 at Defiance Community Auditorium.
The choral department has invited three other high school ensembles to share the stage at the Defiance Community Auditorium at 3 p.m. The concert will feature the Archbold High School Chorale under the direction of Chelsey Smith, the Waite High School Concert Choir under the direction of Lisa Morgan, the Tinora High School Concert Chorale under the direction of Brett Grime and the Defiance High School A Cappella Choir directed by Eric West.
Waite High School’s director has a very strong connection to the city. She is a graduate of DHS and an alum of the A Cappella Choir, but her father was Les Brooke, the director of the Defiance choral program in the 1960s and 1970s.
Each choir will perform several selections on their own and then all the choirs will process to the stage singing “Silent Night.” Once assembled on the stage, the combined choir will perform four songs, each one conducted by one of the high school mentors. The combined ensemble will have well over 170 voices on stage. Each school also will have a small ensemble featured in between the large choirs. Featured songs will include favorites such as “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Joy to the World” and “Carol of the Bells.”
“It is an absolute privilege to share the stage with some amazing choirs and their brilliant directors,” said West. “This event has grown to become one of my favorites of the entire year. Seeing students from different schools work together for a common purpose, and that purpose being the spreading of holiday joy, it just doesn’t get much better than that.”
Tickets for the concert are $5 and available at the door.
