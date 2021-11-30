• Paulding County

Holiday breakfast:

The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will host a holiday breakfast on Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Vagabond Village, 18187 U.S. 127, Cecil. Retired administrators, teachers, aides, secretaries, food service employees and bus drivers from all county schools are invited to attend. Meals will be ordered from the menu and no reservations are necessary.

Donations for the local food pantries and for the Paulding County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.

