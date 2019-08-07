New Holgate teachers

The Holgate Local Board of Education welcomed two new teachers to the district during it's regular meeting Monday. Introduced to the board were Susan Hall, Latchkey coordinator and recess aide; and Stephen Mohr, virtual learning instructor/coordinator.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

