HOLGATE – Holgate village council members decided at Monday’s regular council meeting to host a community meeting to discuss options for the village water system.
HOLGATE – Holgate village council members decided at Monday’s regular council meeting to host a community meeting to discuss options for the village water system.
The meeting is set for April 24 at 6 p.m. at Holgate High School, coinciding with the next regular council meeting date.
The village currently operates a groundwater treatment plant that contains five vertical pressure filters for the removal of iron and manganese. The age of the plant, coupled with high levels of bromide, has resulted in recurring violations of the running annual average for TTHM (total trihalomethanes) formation, a disinfection byproduct.
The Ohio EPA has issued findings and orders for the village to explore options to improve the water treatment plant, reduce disinfection byproduct formation and explore regional water service alternatives.
Wessler Engineering, Bluffton, was hired to perform that study which has now been submitted for consideration.
In another matter, with the April 17 federal tax deadline approaching, Fiscal Officer Sally Briggs noted that the village tax office will be open Saturday from 8-11 a.m.
Council members also approved the 2023 contract with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for patrol coverage.
The contract is for a maximum of 30 hours per week at $34 per hour, reflecting a $2 per hour increase over the 2022 contract.
The first reading of the resolution had been accepted at the last meeting in February, but further action had been delayed until the questions and concerns of council members were addressed.
In other village news:
• the village mower will be traded in at Holgate Implement for a new model at a cost of $5,800.
• it was announced that village cleanup days will be held April 24-26 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. at the old pool parking lot.
• Jean Dietrich of the village beautification committee informed village officials that the village corporation limit signs will be refreshed.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.