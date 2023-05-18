HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council members announced the reopening of the town’s yard waste site during Monday’s rescheduled regular meeting.
The site will be open the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Regular brush pickup will continue the second and fourth Fridays of each month.
On those days, residents may also drop off brush and yard waste.
The yard waste site previously had been shut down due to trash and other items being dumped there.
The same rules apply — nothing else is to be dumped there.
Council members also accepted the resignation of Tim Shepherd as general laborer, a position he has held for 22 years.
The village is accepting resumes for the full-time general laborer position with benefits as well as a part-time mowing position not to exceed 30 hours.
