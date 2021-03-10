@CNRandyR
HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council decided to look at prices for new baseball diamond sunscreens and heard a letter from a neighbor of a nuisance property during the village’s council meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday.
The meeting was led by council president Alva Wyandt, who was filling in for the absent mayor Ron Tijerina.
During old business, council member Mike Medina asked about the status of summer baseball in village. After hearing of the season being on, he talked about replacing the sunscreens in the dugouts of the baseball diamonds at the village park.
Council agreed to look into prices and council member Jeremy Garcia said he could talk to the athletic boosters about the possibility of splitting the cost of new screens. The village gave the okay to get prices on new sunscreens.
Wyandt read a letter sent by a neighbor of the property at 422 N. Squire St. in the village. In the letter, it was stated the property is worn down and in bad shape. Village solicitor Dave Busick pointed out the village could send a certified letter to the property owner to fix the issues at the address.
The talk of the dilapidated property prompted talk of some of the other properties in the village. Wyandt wants council to do a better job on staying on top of the properties in the future. It was pointed out the village’s new GIS System will help keep track of dates on when letters to property owners were issued.
Council also:
• talked about the best time in the spring to spray for poison ivy at the village disk golf course.
• wants to remind residents the village stone pile is for village personnel only.
