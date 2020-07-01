HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council heard from a citizen on a water leak during a very brief village council meeting held on Tuesday.
The visitor had questions on her water bill, then asked about ruts caused by semi traffic and the village possibly planting new trees around town.
In old business, council approved an extension for a family building a deck and they also were told taxes are now due July 15.
In new business, council was told of an opening on the zoning board because of a death of a member. Anyone interested in joining the zoning board can send a letter of interest to the village office.
Mayor Blake Tijernia also updated council on the village worker job opening. He has four interviews set for Thursday.
Council also talked about a proposed disc golf course set up at the former school property. Council is looking for hole sponsors to cover the cost of the disc golf holes, which shouldn’t cost more than $350 a hole.
Finally, the council approved the bills of the village.
