HOLGATE — A vacated spot on council was filled at the Holgate village council meeting on Tuesday.
Selected to fill the vacant seat was Jeremy Garcia, who owns the Clubhouse Pizza in Holgate, along with the one in Florida. He grew up in the Holgate.
Garcia was one of two applicants to fill the seat of Tim Herndon, who had to leave council as he moved outside the village limits.
Mayor Blake Tijerina brought up comments on two village workers riding in the same vehicle. He explained there are two trucks and three employees, so sometimes that happens. He asked council for opinions, including the idea of the purchase of another village vehicle. No action was taken.
Council also:
• reminded village residents leaves must be bagged and placed by the curb for pickup, which will be done through Nov. 30.
• approved a water bill adjustment to a resident due to a water leak.
