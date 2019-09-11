HOLGATE — Discussion was had about the possibility of increasing sheriff’s office patrol hours in the village during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Holgate Village Council.
Mayor Blake Tijerina said he is considering the budget, but added village leadership has been looking at increasing patrol by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to 40 hours per week, adding patrol between the hours of 9 p.m.-4 a.m., when vandalism is more likely to take place.
“I’ve got to meet with the sheriff to see what can get done,” Tijerina said.
Meanwhile, Councilman Brenda Kimmich revived a topic first brought to the table in 2017: the possibility of restricting parking on Kaufman Street to the west side of the street only. At the time, street work planned there caused council to hold off on any changes. No related action was taken, but Tijerina noted that letters could be sent to residents there seeking input.
Also Tuesday, council voted in favor of naming the newly built concession stand at Old School Park/Joe E. Brown Park in honor of Alene Duerk, a former village resident and the first female admiral in the U.S. Navy.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• scheduled trick-or-treat to take place Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
• voted to lift the village’s noise ordinance Saturday during the Eyes to the Skies poker run.
• approved two water bill adjustments for village residents who experienced leaks that have since been repaired.
• heard Councilman Ethan Matson note that he recently has been contacted by a resident of the 200 block of South Brayer Street regarding issues with a storm drain there, and a resident of the 100 block of Randolph Street regarding a tree dropping branches in their driveway.
• scheduled meetings of the safety and personnel committees to take place Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
• scheduled a meeting of the parks committee for Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
• heard from one village resident who said he’d like to create a community group to support Holgate Community Day. Tijerina added the resident to the parks committee, which plans the event. Councilman Tim Herndon suggested the possibility of an inclusive group forming to promote community development.
• heard that the Lions Club picnic and membership drive will take place Monday at the Holgate United Methodist Church, 677 Joe E. Brown Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m.
• heard that fall cleanup is set for Sept. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. for Holgate residents. No concrete, tires or paint will be accepted.
• met in executive session to discuss personnel. No related action was taken.
