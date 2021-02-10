HOLGATE — During its meeting on Tuesday, Holgate Village Council approved the purchase of a digital asset management system.
The system would provide digital assistance for the village's utilities like sewer and water systems, fire hydrants, street lights, as well as track work orders and help with personnel management.
While some on council questioned its use, they did approve the price of the system at $7,000 to install and ongoing cost of $3,000 a year. The village will use the system for three years before talk of renewing.
At the beginning of the meeting, council heard a personnel report on hiring a part-time village clerk. The need arose when fiscal officer Sally Briggs was quarantined under COVID-19 guidelines last year and phone calls to the village office went unanswered.
Council also tossed around the idea of instead of hiring a part-time clerk, the village could look into a phone answering system that would connect callers to the mayor or village administrator.
Council will look into the price of a phone answering system.
In other business, council:
• approved its 2021 budget at $3.72 million, a slight increase from 2020’s budget of $3.47 million.
• approved a quote of $500 to create a new village website.
• approved a contract with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 2021. The terms are the same as last year, with 30 hours per week costing approximately $42,000 for the year.
• approved a quote of $4,200 for the bio-augmentation of lagoons from Industrial Fluid Management Inc.
• learned a street light is still out on South Brayer Street. Briggs can submit a form directly to Toledo Edison as long as an address is provided.
• approved a change of the funds for Village Administrator Rob Nagel's compensation. Right now, Nagel's salary is split from the streets and water funds. The change will be from the water and sewer funds. Village worker Silas Casillas' salary will be taken from the streets and water funds.
• approved the purchase of new Christmas decorations at the cost of $2,476.32.
• set spring cleanup for April 26-28.
