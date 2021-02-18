National weather conditions have delayed vaccine deliveries to Ohio. The Henry County Health Department received no Moderna vaccines, so the K-12 staff vaccination clinic for Holgate Local Schools has been cancelled for Friday, according to superintendent Kelly Meyers.

"Holgate students will now have a regular school day on Friday," said Meyers. "Four County students will still have a remote learning day as planned. If the vaccine arrives next week, the district may have to schedule a professional development day to facilitate that process with short notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience with schedule changes."

