HOLGATE — The Holgate Local Board of Education sat for its regular monthly meeting Monday evening, with superintendent Kelly Meyers reporting that the second Moderna vaccine would be given to the staff on March 26. Previously, the board had planned a professional development day for March 31, but due to the timing for the second vaccine, the professional day was changed to March 26. There will be no school that day, and the high school gym will be used for the vaccination site. Vaccines begin at 1:45 p.m.
Additionally, the board adopted a resolution that requires the administration of statewide achievement exams for students in the 2021-22 school year. During that year, third graders will be given assessments in English Language Arts and Mathematics.
In other business, the board:
• heard from athletic director Rich Finley who recognized the many years of service by ticket manager Julie Giesige, who is retiring.
• approved Adrianna Davis for early graduation on January 15, 2021.
• recognized and accepted the donation of a leg press from the athletic boosters for the field house.
• heard from athletic director Finley that Holgate High School and Middle School both improved their win total over last year’s. Finley also thanked the coaches, teams, and spectators for following COVID-19 guidelines.
• heard about the spring musical, Seussical the Musical, March 26-28 with four performances; an additional matinee has been added on March 27 at 2:30 p.m. Grades 4-12 are in the cast. Tickets are sold online and are limited to five per cast member due to COVID safety restrictions.
• heard from the superintendent about BASA’s Women in Leadership conference which was held virtually March 8. More than 200 female administrative leaders attended from across the state. There were two featured presenters, Missy McClain from Akron Children’s Hospital and Janet Monseur-Durr of Hilliard City Schools. The main topics were self-care and how to prevent burn-out, and promoting educational equity, diversity & inclusion in school systems. There were breakout rooms during the presentations in which groups of nine would discuss the topics/issues presented. According to Meyers, it was an excellent opportunity to connect with other female leaders and discuss the important and unique issues faced in education.
Having ended the meeting, the board went into executive session. No actions were taken.
