HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education met Monday evening through a tele-conference option, discussing activity since the closure of all schools in the state.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers shared that meal service for free/reduced lunch families started at the school on March 23 in the main entrance atrium. She shared that approximately 30 students last week and 25 students this week received enough food for five lunches, with some extras from the bags at the church.
“We’re very grateful to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Pastor Juli and their congregation for starting this off two weeks ago,” said Meyers. “They made over 100 grab-n-go bags with donations from their food pantry. And thanks to Lori C and her cafeteria staff for getting this service off the ground at the school. Parents can email meals@holgateschools.org by noon on Thursdays to request meals.” The board agreed to expand this program due to the fact that the governor extended the shut-down through May 1.
Concerning instruction, Meyers shared that online instruction for grades 3-12 via Google Classroom officially began March 23.
Chromebooks were made available for pickup on March 16-17 to students in grades 3-8. Grades 9-12 already had devices assigned to them which could be taken home. Staff handed out approximately 120 devices. There are very few families without Internet and students who haven’t logged in. The concern at this point is helping those few families and emphasizing the importance of work completion for all of the students.
“Some staff are recording videos within Google Classroom, have established ‘office hours’ for students to contact them, and have Facebook pages for their classes,” shared the superintendent. “They’re trying to reach our students in as many ways as possible. Students are being reminded that school is still considered ‘in session,’ just remotely. These days count as instructional days and the work is going to be graded. It’s important that all students complete the assigned work by the due dates.”
Meyers stressed that there is restricted access to the building out of concern for the health/safety of all employees and in accordance with the stay-at-home order. Minimal access is being done with the exception of essential tasks relating to finance/clerical, cleaning the building, food service to families, or maintaining the building systems.
“They’ve done a good job of adhering to that, which is a benefit to everyone’s health/safety,” she explained. “We need to continue to do our part to stop the spread of the virus and observe the stay-at-home order.”
Meyers added that “during the worst of times, it often brings out the best in people.”
Plans are in the works for a graduation ceremony, as well as prom — providing everything that seniors typically get to experience. Potential graduation dates might be Sunday, June 14, or Friday, June 19. No decision has been made yet.
Concerning House Bill 197, Meyers also shared that senior diplomas can be distributed to students who are on track to graduate, as long as the seniors have met all of the local requirements. In addition, the state has waived state testing, the third-grade reading requirement and teacher evaluations.
HB 197 permits schools to make up their hours via online teaching, which allows districts to meet minimal instructional requirements.
In personnel matters, the board hired Ken Gineman as a seasonal grounds keeper through Oct. 31 and approved Darlene Wolf as a musical volunteer.
The board accepted the tax rate resolution commencing July 1, that the amounts and rates, as determined by the budget commission in its certification, levied within and without the 10-mill limitation. It will be certified to the Henry County auditor.
In other business, the board:
• heard an update from middle school/high school principal Brian Hughes about the Division VI State OASSA competition. The cheerleading team competed and finished as state runner-up. In gymnastics, Rylie Schuller placed 25th in the individual balance beam competition.
• learned that the Math Counts qualified for state competition on March 7.
• approved depository agreements with the Henry County Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Farmers and Merchants Bank and Hamler State Bank through March 31, 2025.
• approved amendments to the appropriations and estimated resources.
• okayed participation in interdistrict open enrollment, which allows for students from all other Ohio school districts to attend Holgate Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
• heard first readings on numerous policies.
• approve the proposed revised calendar for the 2021-22 school year to include make-up days of June 1-2.
• scheduled the next meeting for April 20 at 6 p.m. via teleconference.
• met in executive session, with no action taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.