HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools personnel will be removing all of the students’ personal possessions from desks, lockers, etc. and placing them in labeled bags starting Monday. They will offer curbside pick-up from the car of those belongings from 2-7 p.m. May 7 in the south parking lot outside the junior high school gym entrance.
School personnel will come to parents’ car windows when they pull up along the sidewalk and ask for the names and grade levels of the student bags being picked up, along with the parents’ name.
For security purposes, staff will document who is picking up bags and for which students. They will use walk-talkies to communicate that information with the staff in the gym, where the bags will be organized by grade level. The bags will then be brought out to cars from the gym by district staff.
It is asked that all those coming to pick up bags remain in their cars while waiting, for the safety of everyone.
