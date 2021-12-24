HOLGATE — One village solicitor resigned and a successor was hired when Holgate village council met this week.
Dave Busick resigned as solicitor effective Dec. 31. Council hired Anthony Johnson as his successor at $12,000 per year. Johnson is with the Sunderman and Rode law firm in Deshler.
Council rescinded the appointment of Beverly Junge to the Henry County Southern Ambulance District. Chris Healy was then appointed to represent the village.
GoGreen was hired to ground the village brush pile and haul it away.
Council also approved a brush policy. Brush will be collected on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. This service is for debris from storms and high winds.
Council received an estimate of $59,000 to upgrade meters. This upgrade must be done before other improvements to the water system can happen. The matter was tabled.
All village offices will be close from Friday through Monday for the Christmas holiday.
