HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council members hired a zoning administrator during a regular meeting held Monday. The meeting had been postponed from Sept. 26.
Fred Weber was approved as zoning administrator for a salary of $4,600 per year. Weber is from Hamler.
All village offices will be closed Monday for Columbus/Indigenous People Day. The village council meeting will be moved from Monday to Tuesday due to the holiday. A building and equipment committee meeting will be held prior to the council meeting.
A golf cart inspection will be conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the west village parking lot. Those who wish to participate are urged to be at the site by 10 a.m.
Trick-or-Treat has been set for Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Residents are reminded that when there is a water shutoff for non-payment, the bill must be paid by 1 p.m. to have the water turned on the same day as payment.
Village residents are reminded that grass and leaves must be bagged to be picked up.
Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance giving Village Administrator Jessica Randall a six-month extension on the requirement to move to Holgate.
There was discussion on the possible purchases of a leaf vacuum and a woodchipper. No action was taken.
