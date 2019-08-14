HOLGATE — An effort to bring in more candidates to fill soon-to-be-vacant council seats was discussed during a brief Tuesday evening meeting of the Holgate Village Council.
Both Council President Nathan Schwartzengraber and Councilman Sheldon Burke told the group they do not plan to run again for their seats.
Schwartzengraber, who was elected in 2015 and selected last January to serve as council president, said he is planning to move out of the village, and has decided to accept “a significant role” within UAW Local 211.
Burke, who became the village’s newest councilman in March, told council he is trying to “weed out one of (his) meetings,” and added he may seek a council seat again in the future.
As of last week’s filing deadline, only one candidate — Elva Posadas Wyandt — had filed for a council seat. According to village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs, two applications were rejected by the Henry County Board of Elections.
Mayor Blake Tijerina, who was not present Tuesday, has filed to keep his seat, and is currently unopposed.
Write-in candidates have until Aug. 26 to file with the board of elections.
In other business, a busy weekend is planned in Holgate, with Community Day, the Rudy’s Runners 5K and a cheerleading competition all set for Saturday.
Community Day will kick off at noon at Holgate Community Park, with three-point and free-throw competitions set for 1:30 p.m. A punt, pass and kick competition will begin at 2:30 p.m. Live music, sponsored by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, will get underway at 5 p.m. and continue into the evening. Food options will be available, but no alcohol will be served due to a missed deadline.
The Rudy’s Runners 5K, in memory of Rudy Casillas, is raising funds to provide a scholarship to a senior cross-country runner.
“We’re hoping to bring in quite a bit of business to town,” Schwartzengraber said.
Council also discussed the need to seek at least three bids for all projects, and to better advertise when bids are being sought.
“Just so more people can have the opportunity to put quotes in on some of the projects,” Schwartzengraber said.
Also Tuesday, council:
• approved a depository agreement with Henry County Bank.
• discussed the tax budget. The village is set to receive the following levy money: $11,800 for parks, $25,400 for street lights and $27,000 for the general fund.
• heard Schwartzen-graber report that trees have been removed on Frazier and Smith streets, in advance of sidewalk work to be done there.
• scheduled meetings of the personnel and safety committees for Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at the village offices, 327 Railway Ave.
• heard village administrator Rob Nagel report that he plans to investigate joining a county consortium to purchase health insurance. Open enrollment begins in October.
