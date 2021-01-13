HOLGATE — An organizational meeting was held Monday evening by Holgate Local Board of Education, followed by the regular meeting. The superintendent also shared information concerning COVID-19 cases.
Greg Thomas was elected president of the board, with Darlene Hoffman named vice president.
Meetings for 2021 will be held at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the school library.
Committee appointments were: board policy review, Bryan Post and Hoffman; legislative liaison, Adam Eis; student achievement liaison, Liza Schuller; and audit committee, Thomas.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers updated the board on COVID-19 cases in the school. She reported that there was no surge in cases since the Christmas break.
"Everyone was concerned about and watchful of COVID case numbers after the holidays," said Meyers. "Since returning to school on Jan. 4, thankfully we have not seen a significant surge in case numbers. We’ve had two staff-confirmed cases, two student-confirmed cases and two students quarantined as close contacts. Four of those six are already back at school/work. All are/have recovered. We’re very grateful for that. We continue to adhere to our daily safety protocol which are impacting our ability to continue in-person instruction five days per week.
She also noted that Gov. Mike DeWine made changes to the quarantine guidance as a result of an Ohio study involving 728 students in seven districts. As long as students in the classroom and on the bus have no symptoms, are wearing their masks, distanced as much as possible and cleaning/disinfecting protocols are followed, they no longer have to quarantine if they are within six feet (for 15 minutes) of another person who tests positive for COVID.
"This is a huge benefit for our students/families and it should prevent large numbers of otherwise healthy students from missing so much school," stated Meyers. "This change does not apply to athletics/extracurriculars or the cafeteria setting. Contact tracing still applies in those instances. We are continuing our daily regimen of masks, distancing, washing hands/sanitizing, disinfecting, etc. It has been working well to protect the health/safety of our students and staff. We need to keep up with these practices to help preserve in-person instruction as long as possible."
Meyers also discussed COVID-19 vaccinations in phase 1B.
"We’re working with the Henry County Health Department to coordinate COVID vaccinations for school employees which can begin as of Feb. 1," she said. "The HCHD hopes to be able to offer the Moderna vaccine onsite. However, they are cautioning us to be patient, as this tier has a lot of people in it. And the first priority is to get to those people 80 and over.
"How many doses of the vaccine the health department gets also determines how fast they can progress through phase 1B," Meyers said. "When we are able to schedule a date, we’re hoping that it can be a Friday so employees have the weekend in case they develop any mild side effects. Staff (including subs/coaches/volunteers) were surveyed last week and have until this Friday to let us know if they want to get the vaccine in this round. So far, 69 people have responded out of approximately 100 who are eligible; 45 out of those 69 want the vaccine (65%)."
In other business, the board:
• established the service fund for the board in the amount of $3,000.
• appointed the superintendent as the purchasing agent for the calendar year 2021.
• authorized the superintendent to approve attendance at professional meetings, conferences and workshops.
• authorized the superintendent to expend for capital improvement up to a maximum of $50,000 without the bidding process pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 3313.46.
• authorized the treasurer to invest interim funds at the most productive interest rate when funds are available in 2021 and pay all bills during 2021 that are within the limits of the appropriation resolution and provided merchandise has been delivered in good condition.
• authorized the treasurer to request advance draws from the county auditor when sufficient money is available during 2021.
• recommended purchasing a public official bond in the amount of $20,000 for the treasurer.
• appointed the treasurer to serve on the Henry County Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Council for 2021.
• approved the district’s record commission to be comprised of the superintendent, treasurer and board president.
• authorized the treasurer or designee be approved to complete banking transactions and pick up deposit bags as necessary.
• appointed the board president as treasurer pro-tem in the absence of the treasurer.
• authorized the superintendent to employ such temporary personnel as needed in emergency situations as prescribed by Ohio Revised Code 3319.10 and accept employee resignations.
• was recognized as part of School Board Recognition Month.
• adopted the alternative tax budget for fiscal year 2022. The tax budget will be submitted to the Henry County Budget Commission.
• approved an increase in the Student Wellness and Success Fund by $63,638.
• approve a classified contract at step 0 for Lisa Jones effective Jan. 4 through June 30 as an educational aide and recess aide.
• approved substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• entered a sales confirmation agreement with ENGIE resources LLC for electricity consumption through December 2023.
• approved the memorandum of understanding with the Holgate Teachers’ Association for remote learning.
• approved the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund in the amount of $250 and the OSBA membership dues in the total amount of $4,173.
• okayed the 2021-22 Holgate High School course registration booklet.
• accepted the following donations: $25 from the Stefanie Eis family to the Holgate FFA; two bullpens added to the softball field by Ric Howe; and an anonymous donation of $770 for new 1,000 point banners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.