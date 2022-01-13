HOLGATE – Holgate Village Council members met Monday to organize for the new year. Council member Elva Wyandt will continue as council president.
Council authorized raises for village employees ranging from 1.5% to 4%. Council committees were approved.
They also voted to spend $59,000 to upgrade water meter software. The first reading was given to an ordinance updating the housing code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.