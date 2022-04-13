HOLGATE – The exodus of village officials continued here at the Monday meeting of Holgate Village Council.
Mayor Blake Tijerina submitted his resignation, effective immediately, at the meeting. He was not immediately available for comment.
This move comes just a week after village administrator Sheldon Burke submitted his resignation at a special meeting. It was effective at the end of the business day Monday.
Tijerina was appointed to village council in 2017. As president of council in 2019 he became interim mayor following the resignation of longtime mayor Wally Snyder. He was then elected to the current term.
Burke had been appointed to council in 2019 to fill the council vacated by Tijerina when he became interim mayor.
Council president Elva Wyandt will serve as interim mayor for the remainder of the year. She has the option to run for the position in the November election
The council also received the resignation of Siler Casillas, village laborer, effective April 24. Applications for this full-time position with benefits may be submitted at the village office.
In other business, council hired Mike Rosebrock to mow at $14 per hour, 30 hours per week. This is his second year with the village.
Applications are still being accepted for the position of village administrator until noon on Monday. The position is also listed on Indeed.com.
