HOLGATE — Mayor Blake Tijerina was needed to break a tie on the village park in what turned out to be a busy Holgate Village Council meeting Tuesday evening.
After council voted 3-3 on opening the village park, Tijerina was needed to cast the deciding vote.
"I'm going to be honest, I'm going to vote for opening the park," said the mayor. "I know we've been battling back and forth. Personally, I've wanted to open them.
"We'll make sure we'll follow all the protocols," added Tijerina. "They'll have a list and they'll have to make sure those are followed."
Council did vote 6-0 to keep the shelterhouse and restrooms closed.
The meeting opened with three visitors discussing an abandoned property at 321 Ann St.
"It's been on our list of nuisance properties," said Tijerina. The mayor was looking into ways to clean up the property.
"The fire chief can just flat out condemn it," stated village solicitor Dave Busick.
In other business, council:
• accepted the resignation of village worker Reid Waisner. Applications for the open job can be picked up at the village office.
• voted to cancel Community Day for 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. The event will return in 2021.
• heard concerns on the village water meter to fill pools and is looking into enforcing the rule of using the meter for one or two days.
• approved the tax levies for the village.
