HOLGATE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near hear Friday evening.
Michael Lewis, 53, Holgate, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner's Office after being struck by a train on a railroad track near County Roads 17 and G1.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a report at 8:45 p.m. of a pedestrian being struck by a train.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and CSX Railroad police.
Holgate EMS, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, Flatrock Township Fire Department, CSX transportation and CSX police assisted at the scene.
