• Henry County

Pancake breakfast:

The Holgate Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1 in the St. Mary's Parish Hall, 316 Chicago Ave., Holgate.

The menu will consist of pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, sausage brats, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee and orange juice.

A freewill donation will be accepted for the Holgate area disaster fund.

