• Henry County
Pancake breakfast:
The Holgate Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1 in the St. Mary's Parish Hall, 316 Chicago Ave., Holgate.
The menu will consist of pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, sausage brats, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee and orange juice.
A freewill donation will be accepted for the Holgate area disaster fund.
