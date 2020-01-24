HOLGATE — Children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 may participate in a screening process for kindergarten enrollment at Holgate Local Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
The child enrolled must participate in the pre-kindergarten assessment, which includes a developmental screening, as well as speech, vision and hearing screening.
Parents are asked to stop by the elementary office to pick up required forms. All required forms must be completed and returned to the school by Feb. 28 for an appointment to be scheduled for kindergarten clinic. The clinic will be held Friday, March 27 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Ohio 18, in Holgate.
Required forms include: registration form; emergency medical/field trip/military student identifier element form; Ohio Department of Education language usage survey (front only); Ohio School Health and History form; and consent to release medical and educational information form. A copy of the child’s certified birth certificate, proof of residency in the district (utility bill), last physical, immunization records and custody papers, if applicable, will also be required for registration. A link to the registration forms is located on the elementary webpage www.holgateschools.org/holgateelementaryschool_home.aspx under the elementary news.
All children entering kindergarten must have their immunization records up to date by the start of the school year.
For more information, call the elementary office at 419-264-5231.
