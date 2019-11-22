• Henry County

Holgate investigation:

Holgate Local Schools received information from supervisory staff on Thursday about a possible threat against a middle school student. The school resource officer and administration were contacted and they began an investigation.

According to superintendent Kelly Meyers, it was determined that the threat was not credible and there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

"We are working to thoroughly investigate this disciplinary incident and all allegations, and to ensure student and staff safety," said Meyers. "The safety of our students and staff is the district's priority and we will continue to be vigilant regarding this incident."

