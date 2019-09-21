• Henry County

Special meeting:

Two action items were approved during a special meeting Friday afternoon by the Holgate Local Board of Education.

Approved was a resolution to purchase of two Lochinvar boilers and two Grunfos Magna pumps, at a cost of $70,790, through Northwest Custom Mechanical LLC, Defiance.

The board also approved the overnight trip for the football team and cheerleading squad to Zanesville for a football game, Oct. 18-19.

Load comments