Holgate High School’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned between tonight’s junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches at the school. The homecoming dance will take place Saturday evening at the school. Members of the 2021 Holgate High School homecoming court include, front row, from left: senior Faith Kuhlman, queen Carissa Meyer, king Richard Bower and senior Brodi Burgei. Back row from left are: juniors Raegan Hoellrich and Abe Kelly; sophomores Dylan Boecker and Madison Downing; and freshmen Jordyn Hoellrich and Canon Sexton.
