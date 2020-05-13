HOLGATE - Village council discussed trash pick up, nuisance properties, fireworks, raises and summer rec ball during a busy council meeting on Tuesday evening.
Council set trash pick up days for May 18-20. Mayor Blake Tijerina explained the trash pick up will look a little different than before.
"The gentlemen running the backhoe will have a mask and gloves on," explained the mayor. "He can't get out to help unload stuff. He'll start the backhoe up, you'll throw your stuff into it and he'll dump it. He's not able to jump out and help put stuff into the backhoe."
Council agreed to limited the number of cars at the dumpster at one time.
Elva Wyandt asked about the cancellation of Fourth of July fireworks for the village. It was explained to her the people putting on the event called them off.
From there, Mayor Tijerina talked about summer softball in the village.
"We don't set the rules, the county health department does," explained Tijerina. "Hopefully on June 1 (when the current stay at home order ends), we'll be able to get that up and going.
"I, for one, don't like to keep things closed," added the Mayor. "Once they say things can open, I want things to open."
Council also agreed to send out warning letters for nuisance properties in the village.
Council also agreed to renew its membership with the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
Council went into executive session and agreed to raises for Sally Briggs, village clerk (three percent); David Busick, village solicitor (three percent) and Rob Nagel village administrator (four percent). All are retroactive to the first of the year.
