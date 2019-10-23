HOLGATE — Members of the Holgate Village Council voted to lift the recently passed noise ordinance during trick-or-treat Oct. 26, and heard about a planned expansion and Vancrest Health Care Center during council’s brief Tuesday evening meeting.
The noise ordinance was lifted at the request of a village resident who told council she intends to have a Halloween party that night at her home on South Squire Street. Council voted 4-1 to lift the ordinance — which was passed in June and generally takes effect at 10 p.m. — with Councilman Brenda Kimmich opposed.
“We approved a noise ordinance and we keep waiving it any time someone wants to throw a party,” Kimmich said. “That’s why we approved an ordinance. We need to enforce it.”
Council also lifted the noise ordinance in September in response to a request by Mayor Blake Tijerina — who was not present Tuesday — who sought to suspend the ordinance during a post-homecoming party planned by his sister and taking place at his home.
“I don’t see a problem with it,” said Councilman Ethan Matson. “It’s a holiday, there are going to be parties.”
Also Tuesday, zoning administrator Doug Bower told council that the owners of Vancrest Health Care Center, 600 Joe E. Brown Ave., have purchased the lot on the west side of the current building, and are planning to expand.
As the lot is currently zoned residential, Bower said the zoning committee will need to meet and re-zone before Vancrest can build on the site. The current building is a nonconforming commercial site, and Bower said the company wants to do the same for the newly purchased lot.
Following an executive session to discuss personnel, council voted to increase village administrator Rob Nagel’s pay by $1 per hour, as a result of Nagel obtaining his sprayer license.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved a water bill adjustment for Ohio Rotational Molding, 503 Joe E. Brown Ave. Stacia Pigman told council the property saw an increased bill two months in a row, including a bill that doubled from September to October. Pigman said village employees have been at the site in order to determine where water is being lost, adding the company has already taken some corrective steps and is pursuing having the meters checked. Village clerk/treasurer Sally Briggs advised Pigman that if the problem is not solved, another water bill adjustment cannot be granted, as village residents are permitted one per 12-month period.
• Matson questioned whether any followup had been done on the possibility of increasing patrol in the village. Council President Nathan Schwartzengraber said there was nothing new to report.
• Briggs reported that the village has received four gallons of paint from Toledo Edison, to be used to paint electric poles.
The village offices will be closed today through Friday, as Briggs will be attending meetings in Columbus.
