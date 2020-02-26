HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council passed a resolution Tuesday to proceed with the Elm Street bridge replacement project.
The total cost of the project is $591,000. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) provided 95% of that amount in grant funding of $492,000. Small Government Grant monies added another $98,000.
ODOT is overseeing the bid process. Construction is expected later this year, with closure estimated at 100 days.
The bridge project has been three years in the making. Council had received a report in January 2017 that the bridge had been inspected and received a rating of 76 on a scale of 1 to 100. While it was still deemed safe, the load limit was reduced at that time as a precaution. The village was selected by ODOT later in 2017 to receive the Municipal Bridge Program funding.
Built in 1924, the bridge is the oldest of the three bridges on residential streets. The bridges on Smith and Williams streets have both been rated in the 90s.
In other business, Mayor Blake Tijerina issued a reminder for Holgate residents of the state law prohibiting parking within 10 feet of fire hydrants. The hydrants need to be accessible at all times.
It was noted that there are committee meetings scheduled for March 10, also the date of the next village council meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.