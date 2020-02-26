HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council passed a resolution Tuesday to proceed with the Elm Street bridge replacement project.

The total cost of the project is $591,000. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) provided 95% of that amount in grant funding of $492,000. Small Government Grant monies added another $98,000.

ODOT is overseeing the bid process. Construction is expected later this year, with closure estimated at 100 days.

The bridge project has been three years in the making. Council had received a report in January 2017 that the bridge had been inspected and received a rating of 76 on a scale of 1 to 100. While it was still deemed safe, the load limit was reduced at that time as a precaution. The village was selected by ODOT later in 2017 to receive the Municipal Bridge Program funding.

Built in 1924, the bridge is the oldest of the three bridges on residential streets. The bridges on Smith and Williams streets have both been rated in the 90s.

In other business, Mayor Blake Tijerina issued a reminder for Holgate residents of the state law prohibiting parking within 10 feet of fire hydrants. The hydrants need to be accessible at all times.

It was noted that there are committee meetings scheduled for March 10, also the date of the next village council meeting.

