HOLGATE – Holgate Village Council passed a resolution to hang banners to honor the Holgate High School class of 2020 on downtown light poles in a meeting held Tuesday evening.
The council also discussed nuisance properties. Looking for dates in May after coronavirus-related bans of groups could be lifted, the council settled on the second week of May for the safety committee to go through properties in town in violation. Letters from the village solicitor would go out to property owners followed the council meeting scheduled for May 12.
In other business, council:
• approved a 10 cent an hour raise to village tax administrator Sally Briggs to offset a change in insurance.
• set a date of May 18-20 for large trash pickup, depending on coronavirus bans being lifted.
• approved the village finance statement.
• switched health insurance providers for village employees on the health insurance plan.
• set the next council meeting for May 12.
