HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council took on issues about parking and vehicles during a long meeting Tuesday.
In working on an issue from the spring, safety committee members Elva Wyandt, Mike Medina and Sara Salaz gave zoning inspector Doug Bower a list of addresses to be cleaned up.
“We’ll get the letter sent out,” mayor Blake Tijerina told council.
Council also talked about some parking issues at the park.
“People are driving on the walk path,” stated Medina. “We need to put some signs up. Kids are driving right up to the basketball courts and parking right beside them.”
While discussing parking issues at the park, talk of issues in front of the post office came up.
“We should have two-hour parking, or maybe a half-hour,” Medina said about cars parking in front of the post office, causing congestion on the street.
With a business next door to the post office, there are often cars backed up to get into the post office.
“With the business right there, there is nothing we can do,” stated Tijerina. “We can’t stop somebody from parking.”
The village will set boundaries and create an ordinance for timed parking.
Going back to the park, another issue that has come up is the amount of trash.
“No dumping is allowed at the park in the trash,” said Tijerina. “We’ve had TV’s and stuff getting dumped in there. Our dumpster is full and they get picked up weekly and that’s part of the problem.”
Council also heard from Barbara Resendez on zoning a property residential for her daughter and son-in-law to possibly build a home.
Council also:
• adjusted water bills for three village residents.
• set a safety committee meeting for June 27 at 2 p.m. to talk about residential mowing in the village.
• purchased two camera systems to use for security for the restrooms at the Old Park.
• set a date of July 13 at 6:30 p.m. for a water and sewer committee meeting.
• talked about the return of Community Day at the end of August.
