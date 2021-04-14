HOLGATE — Village council discussed a handful of issues during the latest Holgate village council meeting via Zoom on Tuesday.
The first issue discussed was about an applicant for the village's open wastewater and water treatment plant operator. One applicant came forward with proper licenses, but currently lives in Sandusky and does not plan to relocate to the village if offered the job.
Council members were concerned about the travel issues. Council had planned to go into executive session to discuss compensation, but backed off once they had second thoughts on hiring the applicant.
"If the issue is he's living in Sandusky, if he's going to be paid less, what's the issue with the distance," said council member Jeremy Garcia.
Mayor Blake Tijerina did mention to council a second applicant, one that does not have all licenses, did apply. Tijerina told council of other options should they want to hire the applicant.
Currently, IFM of McClure is the operator of record for the village water plant. One option is to have Watermark Utility Compliance run the water treatment plant at $3,800 a month, with anything extra running the village between $35-$75 an hour to complete.
While on the issue of water, Tijerina told the council about the water tower report he received.
"I just got the report in the mail," said Tijerina. "For sure, we need a cleaning. It does have some small issues that need fixed. We can fix it now or wait until the next EPA visit."
The mayor added he believes council should do whatever it takes to preserve the tower.
"They are not cheap and I want to maintain it," said Tijerina.
Next, council tackled the issue of junk cars on properties in the village.
"It's getting out of control," stated council member Mike Medina. "Nobody thinks we're serious about this. We've got to clean this up."
The Safety Committee set a date of May 2 at 4 p.m. for a meeting to go through town and look for cars that need to be removed.
Moving to the village parks, council had a discussion on the recently built concession stand that has not been used. Completed late in 2019, the coronavirus has kept the summer programs from using the building in 2020. Now, the Holgate Baseball Association has stepped up and asked to run the stand for the 2020 season. Council will allow the use of the stand by the baseball/softball programs at no cost, and will look into allowing other clubs/organizations to also use the building.
While on the subject of parks, council needed to address the restrooms at the Old Park.
"Last year, we had to keep the bathrooms closed due to COVID," stated Tijerina. "With all the keys out, we had to replace the bathrooms locks. I don't want to give keys out to everyone again."
Instead, a sign-in was brought up about certain people having keys to the restrooms. Council member Sara Salaz also volunteered to go and lock the restrooms each night.
In an effort to reduce any vandalization that might happen, council will look into installing security cameras.
Council also went into executive session to discuss personnel discipline. No action was taken.
Council also:
- adjusted a water bill for a resident with a leak.
- is starting to accept bids for tree trimming and lawn care.
