HOLGATE — Talk of water highlighted a busy village council meeting on Tuesday.
The first visitor to address a water issue was village resident Tim Kelly, who asked about a bill adjustment from a leak in his water line.
Kelly asked for adjustment before fixing the leak, leading to two months of large water bills.
“I wasn’t aware there was only a one-time adjustment,” Kelly told council after his explanation of the problem, which he said is now fixed. “So it’s fixed now, but I’ve got a rather large water bill.”
Council member Jeremy Garcia offered a solution.
“With it being a miscommunication, we’ll do an adjustment on your bill now, then subtract the adjustment we’ve already given (you),” Garcia told Kelly. “I’m just throwing out numbers here. Let’s say the adjustment from your bill is $500. We’ll take off the adjustment we already gave, then that will be your new adjustment.”
Kelly also had the council look at his bill to see if an adjustment was given to him.
“I was never told what the adjustment was,” said Kelly. “That’s how I didn’t know an adjustment was made for sure. I just got the next water bill. At that time, my month of May bill was $178 after the adjustment. I’d be more than happy to write a check for $178 for the months of June and July.”
Mayor Blake Tijerina stepped in and explained the adjustments don’t work that way.
“We look at what the water usage was, then it would get averaged out for the past four months,” explained Tijerina.
Tijerina continued to explain the process, even after Kelly tried to say the water leak has been more than four months.
“I know there was a leak, but it was on your side and your responsibility,” said the mayor. “That’s just how the adjustments go.”
Kelly continued to look for some relief for his high water bill.
“My bill right now is $1,300,” he said. “That’s like an entire year’s worth of water supply for my household. That’s why I’m curious whether the adjustment is there.”
Council approved the adjustment.
Up next was Eric Wenziger from Ayersville Water and Sewer, who is currently serving as the village’s operator of record for Holgate’s water and sewer. He came to discuss what happened on July 21 that caused the village to tell residents to not use the water during that day.
“Wednesday I came in and during my normal daily routine I noticed the motor was running but the pump wasn’t running, which means chlorine was going into the system, but no water was,” stated Wenzinger. “The guys spent all day working. They were flushing (the water) everywhere, dumping water out of the tower and the hydrants and testing constantly. It wasn’t until 10 p.m. where it got above the maximum contamination limit.”
Wenzinger went on to explain that a boil advisory would not work.
“You can’t boil it, it’s not going to go away,” he added. “What we had to do is a water warning, which is do not consume or use for any reason.”
Village Administrator Sheldon Burke was able to tell the council what broke that caused the pump to pour chlorine into the village water supply.
“The rubber bushing that sits inside let loose and broke,” he said of the piece that holds the two hoses together on the pump. “They separated. The motor is the electrical part that calls for the chlorine.”
Council member Elva Wyandt wanted an explanation as to why the piece would break.
“Obviously, something happened in there,” stated Burke. “If that bushing was starting to get worn, which you really can’t tell, because they are compressed together, those connections made their way enough to where they were separated to the point where the motor was running but the pump was not.”
Moving away from water issues, council moved on to talk about Community Days, which is set for Aug. 28 at Community Park. Council member Sara Salaz said the committee is still looking for donations for the event.
The talk of donations led to a discussion on ways to fund the event.
“From now on, instead of having to scramble around for donations, we will still ask, but I’d like to do what they did for the first Community Day and have 10% of Parks and Recreation (budget).”
Garcia brought up a point about Community Day.
“Every time we have Community Day, we are just giving stuff away,” he noted. “We are getting money from places to give it away, which is fine because it’s for the community. If we are going to try to make this bigger, we’re going to need more money. In order to do that, we’re going to have to have some money come in. We are having food trucks come in, so we’re missing the opportunity to make that money ourselves. We could make hamburgers and hot dogs and sell them. That’s money we could be bringing in.”
Council approved the budget plan. Mayor Tijerina informed the group the 2021 Parks and Rec budget was $12,000, meaning that $1,200 would be set aside for Community Day.
In other new business, Mayor Tijerina informed council on an upcoming event that will be held in Napoleon. State Route 108 through Henry County will be renamed in honor of Alene Duerk, who retired as the first female to reach flag rank in the U.S. Navy. Duerk, who was from Holgate, became a rear admiral in the Navy in 1972.
The event will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Council went into executive session about possible litigation and took no action.
Council also:
• set fall clean-up days as Oct. 1-3.
• set village Trick or Treating for Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
• set a Water Committee meeting for Aug. 2 at 5 p.m., a Park Committee meeting for Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. and a Personnel Committee meeting for Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
