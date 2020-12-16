HOLGATE -- Village council went into executive session three times to discuss separate personnel issues at a Holgate village council meeting held over Zoom on Tuesday.
After starting to discuss an issue on sick time for a village employee currently in a COVID quarantine, council went into executive session and passed a motion to advance an employee eight hours of sick time.
Next, after another executive session, council passed a stipend of $20 a month for village employees who use their personal cell phones for work purposes.
Finally, council agreed after one final executive session, on Christmas bonuses in the form of gift cards for village employees.
Council also heard from village resident Phil Horstman, who plans on putting a privacy fence on his property. He wants to run the fence along his garage, which sits on village property along an alley on Cherry St.
"There is a tree and numerous lilac bushes that are very large on the village property," stated Horstman. "There is a large branch from a buckeye tree and a large branch from a maple tree. We will remove all of that."
Horstman plans on having the work on the fence done just after the first of the year.
"I'm asking for permission to run this along our garage," Horstman told council. "I could have done this without asking, but I thought I wanted to do what I thought was right."
Horstman added the fence would stay away from the utility poles that are currently in the alley.
Council also set a bulk sewer rate at the same price as bulk water.
Council also set the committee members for 2021 and have scheduled for a personnel committee meeting for Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. to discuss a part-time village clerk opening.
