HOLGATE — Holgate Village Council members accepted the resignation of one of their own at Tuesday’s meeting. Sarah Salaz submitted her resignation effective today. She had been elected to a four-year term in 2019.
Residents interested in serving on council may submit a letter of intent until noon Oct. 26 at the village hall, 327 Railway Avenue or by mail to P.O. Box 217, Holgate, 43527.
In other business, council approved the purchase of a flowmeter from Bergren Associates at a cost of $5,000.
In a special meeting held Sept. 22, council had approved the purchase of a chlorine analyzer from the same company. Bergren representatives then visited the village to take a look at the water plant, and the purchase of the flow meter was recommended. Water flow meters are used to measure the volume of water used.
Also approved was a raise of $1.50 per hour for Village Administrator Sheldon Burke following completion of sprayer certification, and the purchase of two tablets for the water department.
The safety committee will meet Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
It was noted that the newly placed speed bumps at the railroad crossing on South Brayer Street will be painted yellow for more visibility.
Trick or Treat will be held in the village Oct. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. Vancrest will host a costume parade at 4:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.