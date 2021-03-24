HOLGATE – Village council opened a lengthy meeting in executive session Tuesday evening, where they announced afterwards village administrator Rob Nagel is stepping away on April 9.
Nagel was named the village administrator in May of 2019 after spending 10 years working for the village.
With Nagel stepping away, the village needed to quickly find a temporary replacement for its water department. In the interim, council okayed IFM Wastewater of McClure to step in. They will provide a water plant operator and be physically present in the village three days a week. Being present three days a week meets the minimum Ohio Administrator Code requirements.
“This keeps us compliant with the EPA,” Mayor Blake Tijerina said of the hire. “We need to do this at the bare minimum.”
Tijerina also spoke with Northwestern Water and Sewer District of Bowling Green about options. The Northwestern Water and Sewer District offered the village a few options on the village’s water, including the idea of the district overseeing its plant.
“They would come in and merge with the village and own and operate the village water,” Tijerina said to council as one option. “I encourage council to do everything to keep its water. It’s in our benefit to keep our water and sewer.”
Tijerina added the plan with IFM and the Northwestern Water and Sewer would only be until the village could find someone certified, like Nagel, to come in and run the water plant.
“My goal is to find someone who is qualified,” the mayor told council.
Also involving the village’s water, council approved a quote to upgrade the tank that holds the village drinking water. Council approved the pressure washing and applying of epoxy spray of the tank for $31,285, that is expected to last for 11-17 years. Council approved the addition of a steel seam to the tank for another $1,850.
With Nagel soon to be leaving the village, council did approve some help for the village workers. Jaime Mansfield was approved to work three days a week from April 1 to September 1 at $14 an hour. Council also gave raises to village employees Silas Castillas and Sally Briggs.
Council also:
• talked about opening the shelter house at the park. They are looking into a waiver that would allow them to rent out the building.
• decided to keep spring clean up days of April 26-28. Council thought about changing days with the village down employees, but will keep the dates the same.
• discussed options at the property of 422 N. Squire in the village.
• purchased new netting and sunscreens for the village baseball diamonds. The village was quoted at $1,636.62 for a backstop and windscreens, but the quote was for one screen and the village will need three more.
• approved the purchase of a new basketball pole and backboard to replace a broken one.
• approved the upgrade of a new mower at $5,200, but without an upgraded seat that will save the village $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.